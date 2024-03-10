Kate Middleton 'looks weak' in first official photo captured by Prince William

Kate Middleton sparked concern for her wellbeing after Kensington Palace released first official photo of the princess following her abdominal surgery.
The photo of the Princess of Wales along with her three children was posted on the official social media to mark Mother’s Day in the UK.
According to royal author Roya Nikkhah, the photo was taken by Prince William at Windsor earlier this week.
Kate also thanked her well-wishers for support in the caption, wishing fellow Britons a Mothering Sunday.
“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” it read. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C”.
In the photo, Kate could be seen sitting on a garden chair surrounded by beaming Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Fans were enthralled at the first glimpse of the future Queen of England as she continues her recovery from abdominal surgery from nearly two months ago.
Others raised concern for her, with one saying: "She looks so weak."
"What is going on??? She's so weak she can't stand and to make a public appearance she has had to wrap herself in her children like a blanket She's frail ...what on earth has happened??" another expressed.
Kate and William also appeared to shut down conspiracy theories surrounding her health due to her prolonged absence from public.
The royal last made her appearance in public alongside the royal family during a Christmas walkabout in Sandringham.
