Meghan Markle aims to rebuild image by 'publicly' admiring Prince Harry

Meghan Markle aims to rebuild her image by admiring Prince Harry

Meghan Markle showered praise on Prince Harry during his recent speech in order to rebuild her positive image in the UK, claimed a royal expert.

As reported by The Sun, royal commentator Angela Levin dubbed the Duchess of Sussex's move a 'publicity stunt,' especially after a report that she hired a 'UK-based public relations executive.'

The senior journalist said, "These new PR people are telling her: 'You’ve got to be positive. You’ve got to be lovey-dovey.'"

Angela believes that the former working royal has been told to "be upbeat and bring Harry in" to gain the public's trust.

She added, "It's all so phony. I don't think any of us should believe it. It's all for show and part of her rebrand."

For the unversed, the mother-of-two heaped praise on her 'supportive' husband at the SXSW Conference on International Women's Day.

During her keynote speech in Texas, the former Suits actress said, "My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family."

She added, "I don't take that for granted. That is a real blessing. A lot of people don't have that same level of support."