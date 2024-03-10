Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals teen daughter embraced ‘Buffy’ fashion sense

Sarah Michelle Gellar recalled the pieces she took as mementos from her iconic ’90s sitcom, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“I have a couple of pieces, but we weren’t allowed to keep the wardrobe in those days,” Gellar, 46, told Us Weekly.

The actress also shared she surprised to see that now her 14-year-old daughter Charlotte is embracing the same trends Buffy once did.

“Isn’t that crazy?” the actress said. “When my daughter came back and she’s like, ‘Do you still have any chokers?’ I was like, ‘What?’ Or she’ll come out with the white T-shirt with the dress over it.”

Whether she preferred the same kind of stylish sense like Buffy during her teen years and if she still held on to some of the pieces, Gellar shared that it’s unlikely that her mom’s closet would still have that stuff.

“I think growing up in New York City, I grew up in a small apartment, and so we didn’t have room,” she explained. “There was never storage. I never grew up with the idea of holding onto this stuff.”

“Even now, it’s funny, I recently did a big purge and I’ve been saving my purses and stuff for my daughter,” Gellar continued. “But I’m like, ‘By the time she gets older, she doesn’t even going to want half my stuff.’ So, I’m trying to figure out what to hold onto.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted on March 10, 1997, as a little midseason replacement TV but it ended up being a cult hit even 27 years later. The fantasy show aired for seven seasons, and had the spinoff, Angel.