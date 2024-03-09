King Charles' former butler reacts to Meghan Markle's latest speech

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has waded in on Meghan Markle's latest aggressive speech, in which the Duchess lambasted "hateful" cyber-bullying attacks.



In her Women's Day address at the SXSW conference on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex expressed her anger over cyber-bullying attacks, saying: 'It's not catty, it's cruel'.

King Charles III's former aide Harrold has given a very crucial advice to Prince Harry's wife in reaction to her her new claims.



Harrold, during his appearance on GB News, urged Prince Archie and Lilibet's mom to "rise above it" as she will often be the centre of social media attention.



The former royal aide appeared suggesting the Duchess to move on without thinking too much about social media, explaining if u have positive comments on social media, there must be negative ones as well.

The host of the show asked Harrold: "It's a good strategy to play victim card all the time?" to which the the King's former butler responded as saying Meghan should "rise above it".