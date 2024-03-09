King Charles, royal family decide to forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could be forgiven by Royal family and British public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked debate about their possible return to the UK amid royal health crisis.

Some commentators believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be forgiven by the British public if they return to the country. However, it could be difficult for the royal family to forgive and forget Harry and Meghan even after their claims.

Some royal experts have also claimed that King Charles and the royal family would forgive Harry, but Meghan will have to win their trust back before returning to the royal family if she really wants to join them.



The California-based couple, who have been mired in controversy since sparking shockwaves with their decision to depart royal duties in 2020, have seen a significant decrease in their popularity after a series of scathing attacks on fellow royals.

Peter Andrew, on GB News, claimed: “The British public are incredibly forgiving.”



"The British are quite annoyed at Harry at the moment. If he comes back and apologises, I do think the British public would be like that. That’s the beautiful thing about this country."



The couple are reportedly gearing up for a UK relaunch and are seeking professional help to gain more positive publicity in Britain.

Host Ellie Costello also believes that the UK would forgive Harry and not Meghan if the pair were to return to the UK.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit their roles as senior royals in January 2020 and after a short stint in Canada, they moved to the US. They have since done various interviews slamming the Royal Family and the UK.

"I think people definitely forgive Harry. I think there's a lot of love and affection there for Harry, especially after what happened to his mother. People have a soft spot in their hearts for Harry but I don't think people would forgive her."



Meghan and Harry want to return at some point as the Duchess has reportedly hired a UK-based PR executive to help with her image in Britain.