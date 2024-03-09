Meghan Markle seemingly sends warning to ailing Kate Middleton with latest post

Meghan Markle has seemingly teased her ailing sister-in-law with her latest post on her newly launched website.

The Duchess of Sussex shared her new delightful picture from her latest event just hours after Princess Kate's heartwarming post, marking International Women's Day on March 8.

The Duchess of Sussex, in the new photo, is seen laughing with fellow visionaries Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen as the group participated in a keynote panel discussion co-hosted by The Archewell Foundation about women’s representation in media and entertainment.

Meghan's ne picture was shared with her statement: “The key thing that I think needs to be focused on in terms of equity is that it’s not a zero-sum game. Just because someone else has the same advantage that you do, doesn’t mean that you’re losing anything."

Megan's meaningful words seemed to be message to the Princess Kate, who had shared her own post to pay tribute the women earlier on the day.

The Duchess, according to a body language expert, exuded 'aggressive arousal and anger' during her appearance at the event.



Judi James, in conversation with the Mirror, has analysed the Duchess' appearance, saying: "Meghan’s anger at the ‘toxicity’ was masked but the clue came in her accelerated blink rate when she spoke of it. Her vulnerable moments came via some neck and face-touching, especially face and chin touches with her fingertips. There was also a moment when one hand seemed to be fiddling slightly in a self-comfort ritual following all the disclosure."

"But the messages on stage were about resilience and fight-back and Meghan illustrated this with one raised index finger and a couple of gently-punching fists."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother looked incredibly chic as she created a very elegant, almost regal presence in her floor-length white satin dress.

