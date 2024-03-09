Jane Seymour gets candid about her amazing camaraderie with Pierce Brosnan

Jane Seymour reflects on her long association with Pierce Brosnan

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Fast Charlie star, who was honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards, revealed she could not recall when she first met Brosnan.

“I knew him when his late wife was alive. That's the first time I met him, in Malibu probably,” recalled the 73-year-old.

Seymour was talking about Brosnan’s first wife Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Harris, who died of ovarian cancer in December 1991 at age 39.

Speaking of her camaraderie with Brosnan, Seymour mentioned, “We are neighbours. We live in Malibu. Our kids went to school together, and we've just known each other forever.”

The former Bond girl opened up that she and Brosnan “keep trying to work together”.

“We haven't found a project yet, but it's something we both said we want to do. We both paint and I go to his art shows, so yeah, he's great,” she added.

Reflecting on values in her friendship with Brosnan, Seymour stated, “We talk quite deeply about life and kids. And he's a really good guy, and he's funny and irreverent and talented.”

Meanwhile, Brosnan and his wife of more than 20 years posed for photos together as they walked the red carpet at the offices of Bad Robot Productions.