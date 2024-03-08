Prince William accused of tearing up royal rule book

Prince William has left royal fans in surprise with his recent moves

Future King Prince William, who has left royal fans in surprise with his recent moves, is said to be ripping up the royal rule book to revolutionize the monarchy.

The future King has allegedly been spending less time in public carrying out "traditional" royal engagements to focus on behind-the-scenes work.



On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced a new deal between Earthshot Prize winner, Notpla, and the UK's leading sport and entertainment caterer (Levy UK + Ireland).



According to GB New, it is understood the Prince has been extremely hands-on behind the scenes and played a "pivotal role" in helping to secure the deal between Notpla and Levy, part of his mission to restore the planet for future generations.



The Prince of Wales has already introduced mental health and homelessness initiatives.

On Monday, William will reportedly celebrate a new online matchmaking platform which he wants to speed up the impact the Earthshot Prize finalists are having on the environment. "Launchpad" will match winners with investors and philanthropists looking to collaborate.

More than 2,000 applications have been received for this year's Earthshot Prize, due to be held in Cape Town in November, which is a new record.

Anti-monarchy groups frequently point out that the average public engagement only lasts an hour, and question if this constitutes a full day's work.



It comes amid growing calls for fresh pictures of William and Catherine, who's said to be recovering at home after mystery abdominal operation.