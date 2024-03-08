Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to step up, fill Royal Family's shoes

Duchess of Sussex focuses on enhancing her popularity in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are prepared to fill any voids left by other members of the royal family as the Duchess of Sussex focuses on enhancing her popularity in the UK, according to a PR executive.

Meghan has recently enlisted the services of a PR expert to manage British and European media relations.

Additionally, Prince Harry is said to be receptive to the idea of temporarily returning to the UK to assume a role within the Royal Family to assist King Charles.

The King was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February and has stepped back from public-facing royal duties.



The Princess of Wales is another senior working royal who has stepped back from duties due to a health concern.

Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and spent two weeks in the London Clinic following the operation.

Kate is now recovering at her Windsor home but is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

A senior PR executive has stated that the Sussexes could step in to fill a vacuum in the currently short-staffed Royal Family.

They told the Telegraph: "The Royal Family is looking short-staffed and quite elderly.

"The Sussexes have a popularity problem and can see there is an opportunity to step in to fill a vacuum over here with their own work.

"There is also growing noise stateside that Harry would like to carry out duties on behalf of his father again."

Prince Harry met with King Charles in February after flying to the UK following the announcement of the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

The meeting took place in London and lasted for around 45 minutes before the Duke of Sussex flew back to the US the next day.