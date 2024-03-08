Meghan Markle anticipates major blow from UK publicists due to ill repute

Meghan Markle seeks help for UK return

Meghan Markle is expected to be turned down by PR experts following her efforts to boost her popularity in the UK.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex is looking to hire a public relations expert in order to turn around her image in her husband Prince Harry’s home country.

Meghan and Harry reportedly want to target the UK audience for their charity endeavors and other ventures following their exhaustive efforts to sway the residents of the United States.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a senior public relations executive revealed: “The royal family is looking short-staffed and quite elderly. The Sussexes have a popularity problem and can see there is an opportunity to step in to fill a vacuum over here with their own work.”

“There is also growing noise stateside that Harry would like to carry out duties on behalf of his father again.”

However, they shouldn’t be expecting a positive reception for their offer due to their notorious reputation of “[not] listening to advice” of their publicists, according to the executive.

Meghan's plans for the UK are currently unclear, given her sour history with its residents during her time in the royal family.

As per reports, Harry is trying to convince his wife to join him in the country to celebrate 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in May.