Meghan Markle brutally mocked for sitting with Prince Andrew in royal rating

Meghan Markle faces major blow in the UK

Meghan Markle, who has reportedly hired a UK-based PR executive to help with her image in Britain ahead of her possible trip to the UK, has received new warnings from Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the US after quitting the royal job along with her husband Prince Harry, has received fresh backlash as she failed to improve her image in Britain and America even after leaking the stories about her life in the palace.

Cameron Walker, on GB News, said: "Meghan is only one above Prince Andrew in terms of members of the Royal Family popularity ratings according to the latest Gov polls. So she does have an image problem here in the United Kingdom."

The royal correspondent went on claiming: "I don't think the British public cared too much for Meghan, and indeed Harry, complaining about their time as working members of the Royal Family."

On the other hand, Ellie Costello has warned Meghan of British people's reactions, saying: "I think people definitely forgive Harry. I think there's a lot of love and affection there for Harry, especially after what happened to his mother.

"People have a soft spot in their hearts for Harry but I don't think people would forgive her."