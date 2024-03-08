Lex Scott Davis hints at Meghan Markle's return in 'Suits' spinoff

Lex Scott Davis hints at Meghan Markle's appearance in 'Suits' spin-off

Lex Scott Davis opened up about the much-awaited Suits L.A., revealing that the original cast might appear in the legal drama Spinoff.

The First Purge actress, who recently appeared at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event, shared with People magazine that the filming of the spinoff will begin in April.

Lex said, "There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April."

She added, "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order. But, I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

For the unversed, Lex will be playing the role of Erica Rollins, a "savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Ted Black," (a former federal prosecutor) in the upcoming drama.

While expressing her excitement about her new project, the actress said, "...the news about dropping Suits L. A. is just, it's going crazy. And I love it. It's so much fun. I can't wait to actually get started."

During her interview, Lex also hinted at the appearance of the original Suits cast in the forthcoming legal drama, saying, "It's not impossible. I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know."

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex portrayed the role of a paralegal named Rachel Zane in the till-date popular drama.

The former working royal left Suits due to her marriage with Prince Harry in 2017.