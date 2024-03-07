Selena Gomez shares sweet photo dump featuring little sis Gracie and dogs

The pop star, 31, shared photos with her little sister Gracie and two dogs Winnie and Daisy



Selena Gomez indulged in a little photo dump therapy.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram to share some photos from her phone gallery, captioning the post, “A dump [camera emoji].”

The carousel post featured the Love On hitmaker’s younger sister Gracie as well as her two dogs, Winnie and Daisy.

The first snap was a mirror selfie of the Only Murders in the Building star as she posed in a beige mini skirt paired with black tights and a black turtleneck sweater, completing the look with chunky boots.

Gomez dedicated multiple slides to her two furry friends, showing the trio enjoying some sun while lounging at a deck.

The former Disney star also shared a picture of her and Gracie walking Winnie and Daisy together.

Some of the photos also show Gomez with her friends as they lounged around, ate out, and partied in full costume.



“Winnie, Daisy and Sel best trio,” commented one fan, while another gushed, “9th slide is so cute Selena and Gracie.”

Meanwhile, Gomez’s longtime friend Brooklyn Beckham joke in the comments, “Can’t believe I wasn’t in this dump.”