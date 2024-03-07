Sharon Osbourne hits back at James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres during reality show

Sharon Osbourne slams James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres in a live reality show

Sharon Osbourne has recently hit back at James Corden, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres on the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother show.



In a preview clip, Gary asked Sharon, “When my friends talk about people they know or people they've met, we would always take the mick and say, ‘well if you drop the names, I'll pick them up.’”

The former X Factor judge responded, “I'll tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time.”

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney.’ I'm like, I didn't ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes. He played the L.A. game really well,” stated the 71-year-old.

While sharing her views on Anna and Ellen on the show, Sharon mentioned, “Who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the C-word.”

Interestingly, she acted out vomiting at the mention of Ellen’s name.

Earlier in September 2023, Sharon, who is known for her honest opinions, replied to a question about who she found the “rudest” among the famous personalities.

To this, she said, “The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That ‘70s Show.”

Sharon’s daughter Kelly then added, “Ashton Kutcher? Really?

“Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy,” she replied.