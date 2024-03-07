Kate Middleton ‘distraught’ over letting her dreams suffer during recovery

'Distraught' Kate Middleton braces to face public after recovery from surgery

Kate Middleton cannot wait until she is able to return to her best self after prolonged period of recovery post abdominal surgery.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal author Ingrid Seward claimed that the Princess of Wales is “distraught” over the fact that her charities, including her Shaping Us program, is suffering tremendously in the wake of her absence.

She is currently recuperating in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor estate, where she is undertaking whatever duties she can from her bed, according to the expert.

“The Princess is obviously doing her best behind the scenes to get fit and healthy so she is ready to face the publicity which will surround her return to public engagements after Easter,” Ingrid told the outlet.

Noting the future Queen of England is “no slouch,” she explained: “[Kate] had no intention of allowing her dreams of helping young children to suffer just because she was in recovery after her abdominal operation.

“Kate is distraught she has had to cancel so many things since her operation and is determined she will soon be back in control better than ever,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine added.