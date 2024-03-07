Prince William holds on to hope for Prince Harry's return to Firm

file footage

Prince William allegedly wants Prince Harry to come back to the royal family, according to a new bombshell claim by Kate Middleton’s uncle.



During the Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Kate Middleton’s uncle revealed that the Prince of Wales continue to extend his younger brother an olive branch to return to the Firm.

He also called for King Charles to strip Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles due to their decision to step down from their positions in 2020.

The conversation kicked off with fellow housemate Fern Britton asking Gary about William’s thoughts on Harry’s feud with the royal family.

Fern asked: "William surely must be furious to have the weight of it all on his shoulders?" to which Gary replied: "He's done an amazing job... in that horrible situation.

"He's had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.

"I desperately feel that that's the case. It's difficult to get a real judgement.

"I genuinely think that [the family] should take the titles away [from Harry and Meghan],” he added.