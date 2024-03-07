Meghan Markle reaction to Kate Middleton, King Charles' health scare laid bare

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton, King Charles' health scare

Meghan Markle is letting her ego slide for the cause of greater good.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that the former actress is “putting out feelers” as the first step towards reconciliation with the royal family.



He also relayed her “shock” after hearing about Kate Middleton and King Charles’ recent health scares.

Moreover, he explained that the duchess' desire to mend fences stems from her need to sustain the credibility of the Sussex brand with her husband Prince Harry.

“Meghan doesn't want to go back to acting, but she's terrified that if things are not patched up with the Royal Family Harry will cease to be a brand asset and brand Sussex will suffer,” the royal expert told the outlet, “so she is putting out feelers now that both Kate and Charles are ill.”

“Underneath the huge ego, Meghan is actually a kind person and she was shocked by Kate's recent serious operation and Charles' cancer diagnosis,” added Tom.

Recent reports suggested that she also reached out to her estranged sister-in-law after the release of royal book Endgame by controversial author Omid Scobie in November.