Prince Harry heaves sigh of relief as plan to leak Duke's unseen 'intimate pics' foiled

Prince Harry has reportedly breathed a sigh of relief as a plan to damage the Duke's reputation has been foiled.

The Dominatrix, who threatened to leak intimate pictures of the Duke of Sussex, has been banned from OnlyFans.

"The creator’s account has been deactivated and they have been banned from the platform for threatening to share intimate images," a spokesperson for the site told the Mirror.

Dominatrix Carrie Royale had threatened to leak undressed photos of Harry to her page on the site following his infamous 2012 party, which sparked a debate over royal security.



She claimed she had unseen photos of the royal taken at a Las Vegas party from when he was an unmarried 27-year-old, threatening to air them on her account on the famous site prior to its deactivation.

Her comments came after Harry's Spare last year left her feeling like their encounter had been "whitewashed" in his retelling.



"I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff," she told The Sun.

"These pictures have never been seen by the public. People will be shocked by them."