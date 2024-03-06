Prince Harry gives up dream of UK return to save Meghan Markle's marriage

file footage

Torn between reconnecting with his roots and prioritizing the safety of his family, Prince Harry is faced with one of the hardest decisions.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly eyeing a return to the UK for the anniversary of Invictus Games in May. He is also itching to reunite with the royal family in the wake of the health crisis that has taken over them.

However, given the sour history, his wife Meghan Markle is not interested in facing the Britons nor her in-laws anytime soon.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed that Harry would give into the duchess’ reluctance against returning to the UK for the sake of saving their marriage.

"I very much doubt that Harry would ever put pressure on Meghan to do anything she doesn’t want to – especially coming to the UK when he himself has said he doesn’t feel his wife and children are safe here without an enhanced level of security, which has so recently been denied as an automatic right," she explained.

The royal expert continued: "Meghan is probably the one who wears the trousers in this relationship, and Harry, who adores her, would never want to compromise the happiness of their marriage by asking her to do something she is reluctant about."

"I think that both of them would be nervous about the reception that Meghan would get in the UK. I think there is still residual affection for Harry, but I really don’t think the same can be said for his wife.

"However, the Invictus Games, are something both feel very passionate about, so it could be that Meghan will decide off her own bat to make a brief return to the UK,” added Jennie.