Princess Kate open to bury rift with Prince Harry

Princess Kate might put her differences aside and is expected to give Prince Harry another chance for reconciliation, claimed her uncle Gary Goldsmith.

For the unversed, Catherine's uncle appeared as a participant in the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. season 23.

During the premiere of the show, he claimed that the Duke of Sussex "was really, really loved, massively loved" by Prince William and his wife.

However, he said that after Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, the trio's 'comfortable' relationship turned into 'so much drama.'

Gray also called out the former working royal for throwing his family under the bus and expected to be invited around for Christmas after writing the explosive tell-all memoir Spare.

But, Kate's uncle believes that, "At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang."

He added, "I think we’re a very forgiving nation. I think everyone will give him a chance again."

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and built their life in the USA.

Since their departure, the California-based couple grew tensions with the senior members of the royal family with their controversial moves.