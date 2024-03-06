King Charles, Princess Kate set to surprise fans at big royal event

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate, who have cut back on their royal duties due to their medical procedures, are expected to make joint appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

The Princess of Wales is listed to review the Trooping the Colour ceremony, an event at Horse Guards Parade to honour King Charles' birthday, according to the British Army's official website.

Rebecca English, royal expert, has revealed that the two senior royals will attend the big royal event together to give their fans double treat this summer.



The expert, who's considered close to the palace, turned to X (formerly twitter) to reveal "King Charles and the Princess of Wales could attend Trooping events in June."

Rebecca added: "Their attendance is only likely to be confirmed nearer the time."

It would be Kate and the King's first official joint appearance in moths. More than 1,400 British Army soldiers are expected to take part in the review, which is nearly identical to the event scheduled the following weekend for the King.

On the other hand, the announcement on the U.K. Ministry of Defense's website drew attention because the June appearance would be the first major official duty confirmed for Kate, 42, since she underwent abdominal surgery.

However, the British Army has reportedly deleted an image of Prince William's wife from its website after the Kensington Palace's reaction.

The palace was irritated over the mistake from the British government on Kate's attendance at an event as Prince William and Kate’s office hasn’t confirmed any scheduled public events for the Princess, according to reports

The Princess of Wales has largely remained out of the public eye since Christmas last year. On Monday, the mothers-of-three was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her mother, Carole, outside of Windsor Castle.

