Kate Middleton’s first royal event details were revealed by accident

Kate Middleton’s first royal engagement came into headlines on Tuesday but it was not meant to be revealed early on.

The Ministry of Defence’s official website had released new details for the Trooping The Colour event, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024. In the details for the annual event, it stated that the Princess of Wales will be in attendance.

However, the new details about the event were deleted from the website as Kensington Palace was “not consulted” before sharing the updates.

The news had reportedly caused confusion since the official announcement was not made by Kensington Palace confirming the appearance of the royal at the event.

Moreover, tickets were being sold for Trooping the Colour with a picture of the Princess of Wales, and a line saying she would be reviewing troops since Kate is also the Colonel Irish Guards.

“Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present,” the statement read.

The attendance of senior royals at events is generally confirmed closer to the time of the event.

This was the first piece of information regarding Kate’s royal duties made public following her ‘planned abdominal surgery’ in January.

The news also came just a day after the royal had broken cover from her two-month hiatus.