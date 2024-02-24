VIDEO: Woman slapped, manhandled by Taxila cop

Cop slapping woman and a suspect being taken away to police station from outside Taxila's court in these undated photos taken from a video. — Reporter

RAWALPINDI: A police official slapped and manhandled a woman outside a local court (kachehri) in Taxila tehsil of Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred after a police team tried to arrest a suspect Baseer from outside the local court but his mother showed resistance.



The woman decided not to let her son be arrested and held him tightly in front of the entire police team.

However, the cops used force to separate them and dragged the suspect, her son, to the vehicle.

When the woman held the vehicle’s door, another cop came in and brutally slapped her in the face and pushed her back.

In response, the higher police authorities took notice of the incident.



According to the spokesperson, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani suspended the assistant sub-inspector and sought a report from the Pothohar superintendent of police.

“Taxila police arrested the suspect over pickpocketing," the Rawalpindi spokesperson said, adding that while the police were arresting the suspect, he and his mother resisted.

Later, he was shifted to the police station concerned, the spokesperson noted. "Further action will be taken against the responsible after completion of an inquiry,” the spokesperson added.