John Cena went against the agency for ‘Barbie’ role?

John Cena opens up about role in 'Barbie'

John Cena did not listen to his agency when saying yes to the cameo in 2023’s biggest blockbuster, Barbie.



The actor’s agency was against the decision, but Cena did what he thought was right.

“I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was ‘This is beneath you,’ which I get that,” Cena, 46, revealed on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, February 21.

“But also to the agency’s credit, immediately they acquiesced, and I was like, ‘No, we’re going to do it,’ but all they can do is offer their guidance,” he continued.

Cena explained that his team is the other party including just him and a manager, but he does take advice and consultancy from an agency while looking for new gigs.

The actor also made clear that it’s not up to the agency to decide a role for him and the actor has the final say.

“I don’t put it past [the agency], they’re just going on what they know. And what they know is, ‘This entity, this commodity gravitates toward these things, we should stay in this lane.’ But I’m not a commodity,” he explained further.

“I’m a human being, and I operate under the construct of every opportunity is an opportunity.”

The former WWE star described the agency's stance as an economic decision, and usually prefers leading roles over brief cameos.

However, Cena thinks a little differently.

“I’ve always operated under the philosophy that good work gets you another chance,” he concluded.

Cena portrayed a role of a "mermaid" Ken in Barbie and joined the cast on-set for one day.

