Lily Gladstone on becoming fast friends with Emma Stone

Lily Gladstone opens up about her fast friendship with Emma Stone: Deets inside

Lily Gladstone has recently reflected on becoming fast friends with Emma Stone.



Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Killers of the Flower Moon actress mentioned about a gold ring that Stone gifted to her during awards season.

Calling it her “infinity Stones ring,” Gladstone said, “Emma sent me a picture of her wearing the same one.”

“That’s our thing. We call each other Infinity Stones,” stated the 37-year-old.

Gladstone disclosed that she and Stone were thinking to rope in actress Sharon Stone into their clique.

Earlier, in a new interview with Washington Post about her successful year, Gladstone referred to Stone as her “sister in all this”.

“I’m getting all these sweet texts from Emma. Or we’re needing to vent about stuff. It’s a very sweet friendship,” shared Gladstone of her fellow Oscar nominee.

Gladstone is nominated for her role in Martin Scorsese movie and Stone for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Meanwhile, Gladstone became the first Native American actor to win at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The actress delivered her powerful acceptance speech as she started with the Blackfeet language, an Algonquin language spoken by the Blackfoot or Niitsitapi people.

Then she switched to English language, adding, “I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here because, in this business, native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera.”