Prince Harry can't get rid of Meghan Markle's control, claims royal author

Meghan Markle may try to 'control' Prince Harry's any possible return to the royal family

Royal Author Angela Levin has claimed Meghan Markle will be "in charge" of Prince Harry even if he begins life as a "part-time royal".

Levin believes that Meghan may try to "control" Harry's any possible return to the royal family, warning the Duke that he can not get rid of her wife's influence.

It emerges after Harry told his friends he would "step into a royal role" while his father is unwell

Sharing her thoughts on Harry's possible reunion with the Firm, Levin said the Duke's return to the British monarchy would "enable him to ask for money", as his own Sussex empire "is imploding".



She explained: "He said in 2023 that he wants to look after the monarchy, make it more modern and look after William's children so that they won't have the same difficult time as he's had now.

However the author believes that "William doesn't want anybody messing around with his children."



Levin tried to describe Meghan's nature, saying: "She will control it - it will be lots of phone calls, lots of telling him what to do. She has to be in charge."

"We've seen that with everything, she always got to be in the front. She pushes forward, she knows exactly what she thinks the monarchy should be and she won't give in."

Discussing his relationship with King Charles, the royal biographer said the King "knows it's wrong" what Prince Harry has done in the past and "hates what he as done", but he "can't help loving his son".

Meanwhile, some other royal commentators have urged the Sussexes and the royal family to come together to support the King while he’s sick.