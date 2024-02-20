Lainey Wilson weighs in on Beyoncé Country music crossover

Lainey Wilson reacts to Beyoncé's genre shift to country music

Lainey Wilson has recently weighed in on Beyoncé Country music crossover.

Speaking to Extra, “Wilson said, “I love it. The more the merrier.”

“Country music is about that storytelling; it’s about making people feel at home. And everybody wants to feel at home,” stated the 31-year-old.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé reportedly announced her shift in country music with an ad that showed during Super Bowl LVIII.

The singer also released two tracks, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages, alongside news of her eight-studio album, Renaissance: Act II, which will drop on March 29.

Where some country music fans slammed Beyoncé over genre shift, Wilson pointed out, “Everybody is going to have something to say about everything. I love Beyoncé.”

Reflecting on country music, Wilson spoke to US Weekly in January, “The genre has never not been cool,” but there’s been an “increased desire to feel grounded and at home since the 2020 pandemic, which country does well”.

Elaborating on what made the country music distinct, Wilson told US, “I think we’re getting back to a little bit more of that, just like it was in the ’90s.”

Wilson also shared her thoughts on playing a role in the final instalment of Yellowstone.

The Grammy winner revealed she had no plans to “prioritise acting over music anytime soon”.

“I will never not make songwriting my priority because the songwriting is what has given me all the rest of these opportunities,” she added.