Meghan Markle won't be a part of 'Suits' spin-off: Deets inside

Meghan Markle faced a fresh blow amid the rumours of her return to Suits spin-off.

Earlier, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex was eager to mark her comeback in Hollywood with her hit legal drama's spin-off.

Now, The Mirror reported that the Suit's creator Aaron Korsh affirmed that "no one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits LA."

As per the news publication, Aaron's close pal and Suits former actress Rachael Harris shared some rare insights about the upcoming show at the 11th Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards.

Read More: Meghan Markle set to make 'strategic move' amid 'Suits' spinoff?

Rachael shared that she personally knows Aaron and he clearly said to her that viewers will see a fresh cast in Suits LA.

However, the actress said that there could be possibility of some special cameo appearances "from one of us at some point."

She added, "But he (Aaron) said this is its own entity. Much like all the CSIs and all the Bruckheimers, right? Where they have CSI, Vegas, Los Angeles, on the moon everywhere."

Read More: Meghan Markle reminisces ‘fun times’ from set of ‘Suits’

Rachael continued, "So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in."



Speaking of the former working royal's rumoured appearance in the forthcoming drama, the Lucifer actress shared that Aaron "has not said anything to me about Megan popping in."