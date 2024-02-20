Prince William puts BAFTA before family amid health crisis?

Prince William at BAFTA ceremony despite family health crisis

Prince William can’t seem to let himself off from his duties even if his father King Charles is facing cancer diagnosis, and his wife Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery.



And to prove this, Prince William attended the BAFTA ceremony, and even made it look easy to deal with amid such a health crisis.

One royal expert claims that even though the Prince is coping with a lot, no one would know it.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, when the Prince arrived at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony last night, he conducted himself "as if nothing was wrong."

The expert told GB News, “He’s so dignified, but he was appearing as if nothing was wrong.”

He further added, “He didn’t want to spoil it for other people he didn’t want to look harassed, or miserable, or concerned.”

According to Levin, although the broadcast and pictures may give the impression that it's a carefree night out, the Prince of Wales takes his profession very seriously.

“He wanted to be in that job, he’s been principle since 2010, and he wanted to do what’s been expected of him,” she explained.

During the interview, William's worries were echoed by GB News presenter Mark Dolan, who pointed out that his father, King Charles, is undergoing treatment for cancer, and his wife, Princess Kate, is recovering at home following abdominal surgery.

To which Levin replied, “He obviously thought, that’s not what I’m going to take to my work. I’m going to do it thoroughly and properly and make sure that the people who have put in all the effort into acting and filming come out of it feeling satisfied.”