Prince William praises for ‘stellar leadership’ amid King Charles, Kate Middleton emergency

Prince of Wales attended the Baftas alone on Sunday night

Prince William has been praised admirably in his role as the future king as the Prince of Wales attended the Baftas alone on Sunday night.

The Royal Biographer Angela Levin told GB News: "The contrast between him and his own brother couldn't be more stark. Well, he's so dignified, he was appearing as if nothing was wrong. He didn't want to spoil it for other people.

"He didn't want to look harassed or miserable or concerned, he wanted to be in that job. He's been principal since 2010, and he wanted to do what is expected of him, his shoes shone brilliantly.

"He looked very smart. He was smiling and he was very respectable. And you think if he's an heir to the throne, that's absolutely brilliant. Particularly given the fact that his wife is still recuperating at home from a major operation and that his father has been diagnosed with cancer.

"But he obviously thought that's not what I take to my work. I'm going to do it thoroughly and properly and make sure that the people who've put all the effort into acting and filming actually come out of it feeling satisfied."

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, and on Jan. 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic.

