King Charles ‘sweet’ complaint about his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth revealed

A royal author suggests that as a child, the King yearned for embraces from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, but sought solace instead from his nannies.



Ingrid Seward further asserts that in his youth, King Charles exhibited considerable sensitivity.

Previous reports have indicated that The Queen did not develop especially close bonds with her children, as she assumed the monumental duties of Queen at the young age of 26.

She belonged to a generation and social class where the everyday care of young children was typically entrusted to household staff.

In past biographies, Charles has been quoted saying it was "inevitably the nursery staff" who taught him to play, witnessed his first steps, punished and rewarded him.

Ingrid Seward has just released a royal biography, named My Mother and I, which is the inside story of the King and his late mother.

Speaking to GB News Seward said: "She was a mother from a different generation.

"I think that Charles was longing to be hugged by his mother, but he was only ever given that kind of affection by his nannies.

"I'll remind you that Princess Elizabeth only had time Charles until he was 4 years old before she became Queen.

"Then her children were taken away from her. Not literally, but mentally they were because she was so busy being the Queen.

"She was only 26, at the time it was such a man's world.

"Taking care of the children went on the back burner. But that was fairly normal for those aristocratic families in those days.

"They saw their children in the morning and then they saw them again in the evening.

She later added that King Charles's parenting style is slightly different and he has built a "close relationship" with his children.

She said: "Charles was very close to his children, especially Harry. William wanted to be with Mum, but Harry loved doing things with Charles.

"He loved going into the gardens at Highgrove and learning about plants. He loved the military, he loved horses. Charles was an indulgent father, but when his relationship with Diana broke down so badly, Diana's weapon was to take the children.

"Charles would organize to take them to Polo, and she'd take them shopping."



