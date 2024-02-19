Prince Harry ‘misses chance to reconcile’ with Prince William, Kate Middleton

File Footage

Prince Harry offered ‘no words of comfort’ to ailing sister in law Kate Middleton who has just undergone an abdominal surgery.

Former Royal Correspondent Michael Cole expresses skepticism regarding the likelihood of a reconciliation within the royal family following Prince Harry's revealing interview concerning King Charles's health.

The Duke of Sussex engaged in a candid conversation with Good Morning America during his recent appearance alongside Meghan Markle.

During his time in the British Columbia, Harry spoke with ABC News journalist Will Reeves and claimed : "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

He also suggested a possible reconciliation following King Charles's cancer diagnosis: "I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together."

Reacting to the interview, former royal correspondent Cole says the brothers are embroiled in a "bitter dispute", and chances of them healing the rift are "slim and none".

Cole said: "Prince Harry said on this television interview that I love my family. Well, he's not shown a great deal of love towards them with some very cruel, unkind and hurtful allegations against all the senior members of the Royal family.

"He had ample opportunity to say some kind of compassionate words about his sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, who quite clearly has undergone some major surgery, abdominal surgery."

Cole continued: "It's no minor matter what she's enduring at this moment, and he's never offered a single word of comfort or consolation to her or concern. If he wanted to become reconciled with his brother Prince William, he could have said some words there."



