Phillip Schofield emerges after paying substantial amount to younger lover

Phillip Schofield appeared somber since reports surfaced of him making a substantial payment to his younger partner to maintain secrecy about their relationship.
The former host of This Morning, who departed from the show last May, was spotted taking a stroll with his daughter Molly, 30, in West London, holding a new puppy in his arms.
Clad in a navy padded jacket, a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and Chelsea boots, the 61-year-old cradled the black puppy on Saturday.
Molly, wearing a trench coat and jeans, stood by her father's side, offering unwavering support amidst the fallout from the scandal that brought an end to his long-standing broadcasting career.
News emerged yesterday that Schofield offered his former colleague, who is 34 years his junior, a six-figure sum to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) preventing discussion of their affair.
Since confessing to the affair and misleading his ITV employers in a candid interview with the Mail last May, Schofield has remained out of the public eye.
