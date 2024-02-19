 
Monday February 19, 2024
Entertainment

Phillip Schofield emerges after paying substantial amount to younger lover

The former host of This Morning departed from the show last May

By Branson Davis
February 19, 2024
Phillip Schofield appeared downcast with his daughter Molly
Phillip Schofield appeared somber since reports surfaced of him making a substantial payment to his younger partner to maintain secrecy about their relationship.

The former host of This Morning, who departed from the show last May, was spotted taking a stroll with his daughter Molly, 30, in West London, holding a new puppy in his arms.

Clad in a navy padded jacket, a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and Chelsea boots, the 61-year-old cradled the black puppy on Saturday.

Molly, wearing a trench coat and jeans, stood by her father's side, offering unwavering support amidst the fallout from the scandal that brought an end to his long-standing broadcasting career.

News emerged yesterday that Schofield offered his former colleague, who is 34 years his junior, a six-figure sum to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) preventing discussion of their affair.

Since confessing to the affair and misleading his ITV employers in a candid interview with the Mail last May, Schofield has remained out of the public eye.