Prince Harry, Meghan Markle await 'big offers' despite Netflix deadline

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to sign a deal with 'better-suited' streaming service Paramount as Netflix's contract deadline comes near.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant in 2020 after they departed from the UK.

Now, the deal could be in trouble as it is likely to end in 2025.

Speaking of the better option for the California-based couple, PR expert, Lynn Carratt told The Mirror, "I also feel maybe Paramount would be a better-suited streaming service for Meghan and Harry."

The expert believes that Paramount will give more freedom to the former working royals to choose "more creative projects" unlike Netflix.

She added, "If they sign a deal with Paramount in 2025, I think Meghan will likely want to revisit her passion project, the animated series ‘Pearl’, which Netflix canned before production even started."

Lynn further said, "There is also talk of Meghan making her directing debut in 2024, and again, I think she’d love the opportunity to direct some shows for Paramount and build her profile as a director."