Russell Crowe reflects on painful stunt mishap he experienced on Robin Hood movie

Russell Crowe opens up about stunt accident on the set of Robin Hood movie

Russell Crowe has recently addressed stunt mishap he experienced on the set of his movie, Robin Hood in 2010.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Gladiator star recalled, “I jumped off a castle portcullis onto rock-hard uneven ground.”

“We should have prepped the ground and buried a pad but we were in a rush to get the shot done in the fading light,” remarked the 59-year-old.

Crowe, who stars in new movie Land of Bad, revealed, “With hundreds of extras around, arrows flying and burn pots setting the castle on fire, there was no pulling out.”

“As I jumped, I remember thinking, 'This is going to hurt,’” said A Beautiful Mind actor.

Crowe mentioned, “It was like an electric shock bursting up through my body.”

“We were shooting a big movie, so you just struggle through, but the last month of that job was very tricky. There was a number of weeks where even walking was a challenge,” remembered The Insider actor.

Crowe disclosed, “I never discussed the injury with production, never took a day off because of it, I just kept going to work.”

However, 10 years later, the actor started having “very strange pains in his lower legs” so he had an MRI and X-rays.

After the X-rays, the doctor questioned him, “‘When did you break your legs?’ Apparently, he could see the remnants of fractures in both shin bones. To jog my memory he said, ‘Would have been maybe 10 years ago?’”

Crowe added, “I finished that 2010 movie with two broken legs. All for art. No cast, no splints, no painkillers, just kept going to work and over time they healed themselves.”