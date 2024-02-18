Prince Harry faces 'serious' legal trouble after GMA interview

file footage

Prince Harry sparked legal trouble after dishing on his plans to acquire American citizenship in a new interview.



The Duke of Sussex recently spoke to host Will Reeves for Good Morning America where he revealed he has considered getting citizenship in the US since moving to California four years ago.

A conservative group in the United States, The Heritage Foundation has now demanded the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release Harry's immigration records to see his answer regarding drug consumption.

In the visa application for the States, applicants are required to tick “yes” or “no” to the question, "Are you or have you ever been a drug abuser or addict?".

The Spare author boasted about consuming cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms on several occasions in his memoir, released last year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an immigration lawyer said: "This could be very serious for Prince Harry. If he didn't tick the 'yes' box when he entered the States then his visa will be reviewed and it is possible it could be revoked.

"If he is thinking of applying for citizenship, then having his visa revoked would be a disaster."

The United States think tank believes the duke may have been granted a waiver if he admitted to drug consumption on his application, hence, they are determined to know the person who granted the waiver.

The DHS previously denied their demand, noting it would be an invasion of Harry’s privacy.