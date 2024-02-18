Meghan Markle 'infuriates' Invictus Games crew: 'Don't want her to come'

Meghan Markle 'infuriates' Invictus Games crew

Angela Levin has claimed that the Invictus Games contestants, as well as its organisers are not pleased with the negative attention Meghan Markle brings to the cause.

The royal expert took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that the former military personnels, presumably injured veterans taking part in the competition, and organisers of the event are “fed up” with the Duchess of Sussex drawing away from the attention from the games.

She went on to reveal their fury over the former actress leading a parade of winning wounded men in inappropriate dressing.

“An increasingly number of ex military and the Invictus Games organisers are fed up that the attention is now largely on Meghan,” Levin claimed.

“Last year they were furious she led a march of winning wounded men in v short shorts which they found insulting.”

“They don't want them to come,” the expert added.

Meghan recently accompanied her husband Prince Harry and the founder of Invictus Games to Canada to commemorate the upcoming series of games in Vancouver and Whistler.

The Suits alum also joined the duke in Dusseldorf, Germany, where she allegedly sparked anger for opting for a mini matching cream playsuit and blazer.



