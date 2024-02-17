All you need to know about constituencies and winning candidates in Rawalpindi Division

With no progress in the process of government formation in the country in the wake of general election 2024, the results of the polls in the Rawalpindi Division were surrounded by controversy after Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha claimed abetting large-scale electoral rigging in the garrison city.
In a dramatic development, Chatha Saturday tendered his resignation, which he said was out of "guilty conscience" for abetting large-scale electoral rigging in the garrison city further raising the political mercury in the country.
The division under question comprises 13 National Assembly seats and 26 provincial seats.
Here is a lowdown on all the national and provincial constituencies in Rawalpindi Division and the candidates who won on them.
Addressing a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Chatha announced to step down from his position, admitting he did injustice to the people of his city.
The claims made by Chatha were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and met with severe criticism from PML-N and the Punjab government.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf welcomed the development and the Pakistan Peoples Party demanded a probe into the matter.
