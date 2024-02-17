All you need to know about constituencies and winning candidates in Rawalpindi Division

Polling officials sealing ballot boxes before start the polling in the polling station during General Election-2024. — APP

With no progress in the process of government formation in the country in the wake of general election 2024, the results of the polls in the Rawalpindi Division were surrounded by controversy after Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha claimed abetting large-scale electoral rigging in the garrison city.

In a dramatic development, Chatha Saturday tendered his resignation, which he said was out of "guilty conscience" for abetting large-scale electoral rigging in the garrison city further raising the political mercury in the country.

The division under question comprises 13 National Assembly seats and 26 provincial seats.

Here is a lowdown on all the national and provincial constituencies in Rawalpindi Division and the candidates who won on them.

District Jhelum has two NA and three provincial assembly seats.

District Attock has two NA and five provincial assembly seats.

District Chakwal has two NA and four provincial assembly seats.

District Rawalpindi has six NA and 12 provincial assembly seats.

District Rawalpindi-cum-Murree has one NA and two provincial assembly seats.

Successful candidates:

NA-49 Attock — PML-N's Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

NA-50 Attock — PML-N's Malik Sohail Khan

NA-51 Rawalpindi-cum-Murree — PML-N's Raja Osama Sarwar

NA-52 Rawalpindi 1 — PPP's Raja Parvez Ashraf

NA-53 Rawalpindi 2 — PML-N's Raja Qamar-ul-Islam

NA-54 Rawalpindi 3 — Independent candidate Aqeel Malik

NA-55 Rawalpindi 4 — PML-N's Malik Ibrar

NA-56 Rawalpindi 5 — PML-N's Hanif Abbasi

NA-57 Rawalpindi 6 — PML-N's Danyal Chaudhry

NA-58 Chakwal — PML-N's Tahir Iqbal

NA-59 Talagang-cum-Chakwal — PML-N's Sardar Ghulam Abbasi

NA-60 Jhelum 1 — PML-N's Bilal Azhar Kayani

NA-61 Jhelum 2 — PML-N's Chaudhary Farrukh Altaf

Addressing a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Chatha announced to step down from his position, admitting he did injustice to the people of his city.

The claims made by Chatha were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and met with severe criticism from PML-N and the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf welcomed the development and the Pakistan Peoples Party demanded a probe into the matter.