Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan says Feb 8 election was a 'failed' exercise

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to media persons in Karachi on February 17, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday termed the general elections, held on February 8 this year, a "failed" exercise and "unique" in nature.

Speaking to media persons in Karachi today, Abbasi said: "These elections were unique that even Google is confused about who won. However, in these elections, those who have Form 47 won the race."

When asked what would he do if Nawaz Sharif contacted him, the politician said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was contacting the independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the elections.

The ex-PM did not partake in the February 8 polls. His decision in this regard was notable since he stepped down from the party office soon after the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as its senior vice president and chief organiser in 2022.

Speaking about the current situation after the elections, Abbasi said that he has always advocated for holding polls on time and after holding consultations on the future course of action, as elections without agreement on direction will only bring anarchy in the country.

"This has been proven now. The elections did not give any results and neither will give any solution to the problems. The political leadership should come out of the 'politics of waiting' and should find the solution to the issues being faced by the country," he added.

“The nation’s concerns should take precedence over personal ambitions. If all political parties fail to cooperate, no government can succeed.”



Regarding the formation of the government, Abbasi emphasised that the party “willing to compromise the most” will likely assume power.



When asked about the parties denying to form government in the Centre, Abbasi said that this was something unique as none of the parties considered itself worthy enough to hold power.