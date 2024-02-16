'PTI, JUI-F buried their narratives,' PPP, PML-N reject Fazl's claims on Imran's ouster

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb (L) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi (R). —Screengrab/PTV News/File

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have rejected Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's claims that no-confidence motion against PTI founder Imran Khan was orchestrated by former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed and ex-spy master Faiz Hamid.



Speaking to Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Sath', PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi has said both parties had buried their own narratives.



Kundi said let’s see when PTI founder Imran Khan and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would apologise to each other over their remarks of the past.

Imran and Fazl have long loathed each other, a fact that has been evident in their past speeches wherein they took a dig at each other levelling various allegations. However, the turn of political events has brought them together as the PTI has sought to forge an alliance with the JUI-F. In a meeting, both parties agreed to jointly act against the "massively rigged elections".

Expressing doubt on a possible alliance between the duo, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she did not foresee Fazl making an alliance with the PTI.

In response to Fazl's interview with a private TV channel wherein he claimed that the former generals asked him to participate in the no-trust motion against the PTI, the PPP secretary information said it was the law of nature that everything went back to its origin.

Kundi said according to Fazl, no-confidence against the PTI government was brought at the behest of former generals but Maulana should also tell as to who benefitted the most after the end of the government.

"Also, tell the truth about who committed corruption in which department and plunder state resources," he said.

He said Fazl lost elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but a hue and cry was being raised in Sindh. He said Fazl should tell the nation on whose request the sit-in was started and on whose orders it ended.

Kundi said if Fazl's son had won from Tank, he would have said, "Let the system continue; we will be allies of the government. Since his son is not yet in the assembly, Maulana is getting angry."

Marriyum, who was a key figure in the PDM-led government, said the multi-party coalition had moved the no-confidence motion against Imran in a completely constitutional manner.

"The statement made by Maulana (about the military officers) can be explained by himself," she said during the Geo News' show.