Queen Camilla attends star-studded London event amid King’s cancer treatment

Queen Camilla attends 'Shakespeare' event in London

Queen Camilla seemed to take a few moments to release the tension built due to King Charles' illness, and enjoyed an event in London with some famous faces.



This evening, Queen Camilla celebrated Shakespeare at Grosvenor House with well-known performers, writers, and directors.

Dame Joanna Lumley, 77, Brian Cox, 77, and Dame Twiggy Lawson, 74, were among the attendees at the London event, which marked the 400th anniversary of the first Shakespeare folio, that the 76-year-old consort interacted with.

The wife of King Charles looked magnificent in an emerald-green crushed velvet dress from ME+EM, accessorising with her trademark jewels and black suede boots. She wore her signature haircut and a glowing, natural makeup look.

The Queen grinned as host Gyles Brandreth presented her to attendees who had a deep connection to Shakespeare's plays, such as Sir David Suchet, 77, Julian Glover, 88, and Gary Oldman, 65. Stephen Fry and Charles Dance were among the other guests.

After entering the reception, Camilla, a passionate reader, met renowned performers, writers, directors, and representatives of The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

At the end of the star-studded affair, Dame Judi Dench, 89, Robert Lindsay, 74, and Oldman performed.

