Gwen Stefani gushes over her son’s music skills

Gwen Stefani reveals her son’s music skills

Gwen Stefani has recently revealed she feels proud to be a mother of her oldest son, Kingston.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show, the rock star discussed about her son’s songwriting skills.

“This kid is such a good songwriter, and out of nowhere,” said the 54-year-old.

Gwen told the host, “We were like, ‘You're lying. You didn't write that.’”

“It was really exciting and it's weird, ‘cause even last night he was playing for us and I was like, ‘Wow.’ It's mind-blowing,” stated the musician.

Gushing over 17-year-old son, Gwen added, “You don't know what your kids are going to do and then all of a sudden they find themselves, and you're like ‘Wow.’”

Earlier in November, Blake Shelton told TODAY regarding his new restaurant’s opening in Las Vegas as he opened up on how he chooses to parent his wife’s three sons.

Blake remarked, “I've had step-parents.”

“I think it's, in some ways, harder, more difficult,” he continued.

Blake pointed out, “I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed.”