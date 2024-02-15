Call me Ma'am: Meghan Markle's demand to Invictus Games officials

Meghan Markle is currently in Canada with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle instructed the Invictus Games officials to address her as “Ma’am” during a recent soiree.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Vancouver, Canada to commemorate upcoming rendition of Invictus Games in the city next year.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden revealed she was asked by Scott Moore, new CEO of the veteran game competition, on preferred titles for Meghan and Prince Harry to address them.

"I did make sure to ask how I should be addressing them when they get here. I was told a simple 'Sir' and 'Ma'am' is fine,” he told Eden.

According to the Daily Express, the aforementioned monikers are how the public is instructed to refer to the royal family, after greeting them with ‘Your Royal Highness’.

However, Harry and Meghan lost their right to the honourable title following their decision to step down as senior members of the family in 2020.

It comes after the pair ignited a brand new row after launching their website under the banner of Sussex.com.

They further fueled the fire after revealing to the Time of London that they adopted the title as a surname for their two kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet following King Charles’ coronation last year.