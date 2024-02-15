Jennifer Lopez on how she shields her children from online gossip

Jennifer Lopez on why she wants to keep her children away from internet gossip

Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up about how she shields her children from online gossip.



Speaking on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday, JLo revealed she never wanted her children to read gossip about her and Ben Affleck on internet.

Jennifer, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony, stated, “We can't because they're techie kids. Like every other kid, they're on their phone constantly. They search everything.”

“The minute you say any new word to them, they look at any new name, any new anything,” she remarked.

JLo continued, “Any new information they want to know what it is, and they know they can. And so, they’re much more informed and it's totally into the meme culture and think it's hysterical.”

“And now that they're a little bit older, we try not to make it such a big thing in our house because their lives are so much more than the fact that we are their parents in that way, that we're famous,” explained the Maid in Manhattan actress.

Jennifer said, “And so we do it in ways that kind of just go by like, 'You know that's ridiculous.' They're like, 'No, we know. We know.' And they're all so incredibly smart and heartful and brilliant in their own ways.”

Reflecting on fame, the singer and actress mentioned, “I wouldn't say difficult, but kind of this surrealistic kind of upbringing where they've been watched from the time, they were very small.”

“And so, them becoming who they are in the public eye could be very, very hard for them. And I am sure it is at times even more than they share with us, but they handle it very beautifully,” added Jennifer.