JI declines PTI's offer to form coalition govt in KP

As parties engage in talks to forge alliances in a bid to form governments in Centre and provinces, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The independent candidates, who are affiliated with the Imran Khan-founded party, won the most seats in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

The statement comes a day after PTI said it would form a coalition government with JI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Khan approved of a coalition with JI in KP for the reserved seats, adding that the party will implement the founder's decisions and has already begun work on them.

JI's Central Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch, while speaking to Geo News today, said that his party has decided that it would not join hands with the PTI as it had formed a coalition with another party at the federal level.

"There is no reason for us to form an alliance with PTI only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Baloch, adding that talks with PTI were related to both governments — federal and provincial.

On the other hand, PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that there was no use in forming an alliance with JI as the party did not have any representation in the provincial assembly.

Speaking to Geo News, Saif said that the PTI had been holding talks with JI only on a provincial level. He added that his party was looking into the legal procedures regarding the formation of government.

PTI's leadership appears conflicted about their views on talks with other political parties on forming a government in Islamabad as Khan brushed off any possibility of talks with other political parties while party leader Ali Muhammad Khan is in favour of negotiations.

Emphasising the prospects of a possible working relationship with the parties, the politician said PTI can talk to all parties to solve the country's problems.

"We have no personal fight with these parties," Ali said during an interview with Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath".

The politician added that all parties have different politics. He said the parties contesting against each other will eventually come together after the elections.

The former minister said the PTI is ready to sit with other political forces "tomorrow morning" if it is done to solve the country's issues.

The politician emphasised that PTI is the "largest political party" in Pakistan.

It should be noted that the PTI has claimed to join hands with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to form its governments in Centre and Punjab, upon the direction of its founder.