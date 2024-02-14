Jon Stewart's 'Daily Show' return soars to multiyear high

Jon Stewart's triumphant return to The Daily Show this week wasn't just a nostalgic trip down memory lane - it was a ratings smash hit, proving the beloved comedian still holds significant sway with audiences.



Monday's episode drew in a whopping 1.9 million viewers, marking the show's biggest audience since 2018. Of those viewers, 930,000 tuned in on Comedy Central, while the rest watched simulcasts on other networks.

This figure is particularly impressive considering it more than doubles the viewership of Trevor Noah's final episode in December 2022.

The numbers are even more significant when considering the overall decline in late-night viewership across all networks. In a landscape dominated by streaming, Stewart's ability to attract nearly 2 million viewers speaks volumes about his enduring popularity and the continued relevance of The Daily Show format.

The episode's content also resonated with viewers, garnering positive reviews for its sharp wit and insightful commentary on current events.

Stewart tackled a range of topics, from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the state of American politics, with his signature blend of humour and intelligence.

Social media buzz was equally strong, with #DailyShow and #JonStewart trending throughout the night.

Fans and critics alike praised the episode, with many commending Stewart's return to form and highlighting the show's renewed energy.

Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer curious about the hype, it's clear that Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show is must-see television.