Jennifer Lopez reveals Ayo Edebiri’s ‘mortified’ apology ahead of SNL episode

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed Ayo Edebiri feeling apologetic over her past podcast comments about the singer-actress just before appearing on Saturday Night Live together.



Edebiri, 28, and Lopez, 54, spoke just before the SNL segment was filmed.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez told Variety.

”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

The performer could see the remorse on Edebiri’s face, adding, “She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f—king sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Additionally, Lopez dismissed Edebiri's "funny" remarks regarding her music.

“I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me,” she added.

Earlier this month, Edebiri drew criticism as a video from her 2020 visit on Laci Mosley's podcast, Scam Goddess, resurfaced.

Edebiri joked multiple times during the show that Lopez's career was "one long scam."

“Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” she joked.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like J. Lo was busy. It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!”

Just one day before Edebiri and Lopez were scheduled to join the stage for Edebiri's hosting debut, the criticism went viral.

