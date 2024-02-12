Prince Andrew's bombshell BBC interview comes to life in Netflix 'Scoop' trailer

Netflix's 'Scoop' first trailer out

Netflix has released the first look teaser trailer for film 'Scoop', a behind-the-scenes account of Prince Andrew's infamous NewsNight chat about the royal's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The streaming service said the film, starring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell, will reveal "the story of the women who secured the scoop of the decade" this April.

The network debuted the teaser on Monday for the film, captioning: "To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

"Inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview comes a new film starring Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell. Scoop premieres April 5."



The short trailer began with Anderson in character as Maitlis walking onto a broadcast set, juxtaposed with Billie Piper portraying Sam McAlister, the producer who negotiated Prince Andrew's booking, moving through a newsroom.



The camera cut to the exterior of Buckingham Palace, and Rufus Sewell walking through royal rooms in character as the Duke of York.



