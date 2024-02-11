King Charles mulls over moving away to avoid 'fuss' during cancer treatment

King Charles reportedly wants no 'fuss' during his treatments

King Charles may consider moving to a more secluded place within Sandringham as the monarch will spend his days treating his recently diagnosed cancer.

While the monarch is continuing his daily paperwork "before he's had his boiled egg in the morning" he has since stepped away from public duty in order to begin his treatment.

According to sources, as per Mirror, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry, may move to Wood Farm in a bid to find more seclusion.

The monarch’s interest to move to the five-bedroom house comes as a way to surround himself with fewer people and by extension have less 'fuss' surrounding him during a sensitive time in his life.

Following in the footsteps of his late parents Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II the Norfolk Estate was where the two late royals spent time for peace and quiet.

Currently he is scheduled to visit London for a medical appointment and take on some meetings.

This development comes after King Charles broke his silence on his illness, in a statement, via Buckingham Palace, in which he candidly shared how it was the "greatest comfort" to receive a flood of positive messages in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.