Fred Sirieix goes overboard with his 'hunger to compete with world-beaters'

First Dates star Fred Sirieix recently revealed that he had a certain urge to excel at everything he did, competing with world beaters.
While speaking exclusively to Metro in an interview, the actor highlighted the urge to compete with high-achievers, noting: "I exercise six times a week and I do 20 minutes of basic bodyweight exercises or 301 push-ups, 100 squats and 100 reverse squats, which takes me 20 minutes.”
The celebrity camper continued: "Before I was 45, I was always training to compete against the world champion – now it's about living longer and healthier. By the time I finish, my mind has been cleansed so I feel like a new man."
"The older you get, the more you realize it's about mobility," he admitted.
The reality TV show actor was also asked about specializing in a particular niche, the area he wanted to be a world champion in, to which he replied, “anything I did.”
Recalling a recent experience with his daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, a two-time Commonwealth Games and National senior champion, the TV personality added: "I even tried diving for five days with my daughter, Andrea – who's an Olympic diver with Team GB. I was black and blue, I got bruised everywhere, it was so painful. I was scared every time I was on the board.”
"My daughter was on the ground and she said, 'Daddy, you've got to relax, we can see your heart beating in your chest.' I can't believe she saw that," he confessed.
The 52-year-old is a French maître d'hôtel best known for his appearances on Channel 4's First Dates, and BBC Two's Million Pound Menu.
